Virginia Zoo offers admissions discount to celebrate Sail250

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo will knock off $2.50 the admission price for attendees that use the code "SAIL250" when purchasing their tickets.

This deal works for those purchasing tickets online or in-person. The promotion will run from Friday through Tuesday.

An additional $2 can be knocked off general admission tickets for military service members, first responders, teachers, Norfolk residents, City of Norfolk employees and their dependents.

Watch related coverage: Axolotls, painted dogs, and meerkats, oh my! What's new at the Virginia Zoo this summer?

Axolotls, painted dogs, and meerkats, oh my! What's new at the Virginia Zoo this summer?

This promotion comes amid the Virginia Zoo's celebration of 125 years of business, with new animal additions and a major expansion on the horizon.

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