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Virginians invited to submit photos for America 250 time capsule

Time capsule to be opened on July 4, 2276
The Virginia state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America
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The Virginia state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America. Virginia is a state in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States
The Virginia state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America
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Virginians from all over the Commonwealth are invited to submit photos for a chance to be included in the Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule, celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

The photos aim to represent Virginia life and the "many treasures" the commonwealth has to offer in 2026. The capsule is set to be opened on July 4, 2276, to commemorate America's 500th birthday.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) and U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-VA-01), Jennifer Kiggans (R-VA-02), Bobby Scott (D-VA-03), Jennifer McClellan (D-VA-04), John McGuire (R-VA-05), Ben Cline (R-VA-06), Eugene Vindman (D-VA-07), Don Beyer (D-VA-08), Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09), Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA-10), and James Walkinshaw (D-VA-11) comprise the delegation that will select the photos for the time capsule.

Photos must be submitted by Friday, June 12, 2026, to be considered. Click here to submit your photos for consideration.

“From foundational ideas of freedom and opportunity born in our cities to the sacrifices made on our battlefields, Virginia has played a central role in America’s history,” said the delegation. “This time capsule is a wonderful opportunity for Virginians to show off the Commonwealth 250 years into our nation’s journey, and to offer those in the year 2276 a glimpse of Virginia and America during the nation’s semiquincentennial.”

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