Animal shelter shares heartbreaking update about starving dog found in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A starving dog that a Richmond animal shelter took in last week had to be put down after "her quality of life changed quickly," officials announced Friday evening.

Richmond Animal Care and Control workers had asked for help finding the person or people responsible for the mama pup they named Magnolia, who was found nearly starved to death in the 2100 block of Carrington Street in the East End.

An officer rushed the dog and her 5-month-old puppy to Virginia Veterinary Centers (VVC), but officials said they made the "heartbreaking decision to euthanize" the dog after she developed aspirate pneumonia.

"The incredible team at VVC left no stone unturned in their quest to define a cause of her condition and provided top of the line veterinary intervention," RACC officials wrote. "Thanks to your continuous support, cost was not a consideration, and we did everything in our power to save her."

Additionally, officials said the pup tested positive for toxoplasmosis, which explained her "muscle loss and esophagus/stomach issues," officials said.

"Regardless, her body couldn’t withstand further treatment," officials wrote. "There really isn’t anything we can say to make this easier. Magnolia deserved better and we wish we could have saved her. "

Officials said that Magnolia’s puppy, Margot, is "doing great" and will soon be be available for adoption.

If you have information about Magnolia that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.