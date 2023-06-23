Vendors, vibes & good times: Photos show day 1 of Beach It! at the Virginia Beach oceanfront
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 16:04:55-04
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — News 3 will have a crew at Beach It!, the country music festival at the Virginia Beach oceanfront, all weekend.
This article will include photo and video throughout the first day.
News
LIVE BLOG: First day of Beach It! festival in Virginia Beach kicks off Friday
10:23 AM, Jun 23, 2023
Traffic and parking details to know ahead of Beach It! festival
Make sure to follow our coverage on Facebookand Instagram!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.