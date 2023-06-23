LIVE BLOG: First day of Beach It! country music festival in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The first day of the inaugural Beach It! country music festival is finally here!

Some of the biggest names in country music, including Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett, are performing at the three-day festival at the Oceanfront. On Friday, Miranda is the headliner closing out the festival's first day.

This article will be updated with photos, videos and more throughout the day. We'll also be posting the latest traffic and, if storms come in, weather updates in the blog as the day progresses.

Keep reading to look at Friday's set list, our live updates, the schedule of events and helpful links for navigating the festival!

FRIDAY LIVE UPDATES:

Stay tuned for News 3's live coverage of Beach It!

TRAFFIC UPDATES:

If you plan on parking in the Resort City during the festival's three-day run, here are the lot and road closures to keep in mind:



Rudee Loop Parking Lot, street parking in Rudee Loop and Rudee Loop road access

4 th Street Municipal Lot

Street Municipal Lot 3 rd Street Gravel Lot

Street Gravel Lot 2 nd Street Connector

Street Connector A small portion of the 2 nd Street Lot

Street Lot 3rd Street south

*for access south of 5th Street, City-issued passes are required

The Rudee Loop is reopening after the festival, and all the parking lots closing due to the festival will reopen by Friday, June 30.

FRIDAY LINEUP:

Main Stage:



2:15 p.m. – Dee Jay Silver

2:40 p.m. – Iam Tongi

3:50 p.m. – Lily Rose

5:15 p.m. – Kip Moore

7:15 p.m. – Riley Green

9:25 p.m. – Miranda Lambert

Next from Nashville stage:



2:15 p.m. – Graham Barham

3:15 p.m. – Erin Kinsey

4:30 p.m. – Pillbox Patti

6:05 p.m. – Aaron Raitiere

HELPFUL LINKS:

Click here for a full list of what attendees can and can't bring to the festival.