Virginia Beach parking lots near Rudee Loop closing ahead of Beach It! festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The highly anticipated “Beach It!” festival kicks off at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in just 10 days.

Preparations for the country music festival are underway, impacting parking in the Resort City.

The following areas are closed, effective immediately:



2 nd Street Connector

Street Connector Rudee Loop Parking Lot

4 th Street Municipal Lot (behind the fencing)

Street Municipal Lot (behind the fencing) 3rd Street Gravel Lot

The following areas will close on Thursday, June 22:

4 th Street Municipal Lot (North of the fencing)

Street Municipal Lot (North of the fencing) Street parking in Rudee Loop

A small portion of the 2 nd Street Lot

Street Lot Rudee Loop road access

Additionally, during the festival’s three-day run from June 23 to June 25, 3rd Street south will be closed and drivers will need City-issued passes to access south of 5th Street, officials say.

The city says the Rudee Loop will reopen after the festival, and all the parking lots closing due to the festival will reopen by Friday, June 30.