Set times released for BEACH IT! Country music festival on Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The inaugural BEACH IT! music festival is less than a month away, and organizers just released the full schedule.

The festival, which runs from June 23 to June 25, will feature some of the biggest names in country music including Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan. Those three are each scheduled to close out one of the festival’s three nights.

The setup includes two stages: the main stage and one called “Next from Nashville.”

The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 23

Main Stage:



2:15 p.m. – Dee Jay Silver

2:40 p.m. – Iam Tongi

3:50 p.m. – Lily Rose

5:15 p.m. – Kip Moore

7:15 p.m. – Riley Green

9:25 p.m. – Miranda Lambert

Next from Nashville stage:



2:15 p.m. – Graham Barham

3:15 p.m. – Erin Kinsey

4:30 p.m. – Pillbox Patti

6:05 p.m. – Aaron Raitiere

Saturday, June 24

Main Stage:



2:15 p.m. – Dee Jay Silver

2:40 p.m. – Megan Moroney

3:50 p.m. – Nate Smith

5:15 p.m. – Jo Dee Messina

7:15 p.m. – Cole Swindell

9:25 p.m. – Thomas Rhett

Next from Nashville stage:



2:15 p.m. – Peytan Porter

3:15 p.m. – Mackenzie Carpenter

4:30 p.m. – Ben Burgess

6:05 p.m. – Ashland Craft

Sunday, June 25

Main Stage:



2:05 p.m. – Dee Jay Silver

2:25 p.m. – Alana Springsteen

3:35 p.m. – Hailey Whitters

5:05 p.m. – Jameson Rodgers

7:10 p.m. – Brothers Osborne

9:25 p.m. – Luke Bryan

Next from Nashville stage:



1:45 p.m. – Alexander Ludwig

2:50 p.m. – Chayce Beckham

4:05 p.m. – George Birge

5:30 p.m. – Madeline Edwards

6:45 p.m. – Tyler Braden

The festival gates open at 1 p.m. each day.

Click here for more BEACH IT! information.