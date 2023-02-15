Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan & more coming to 'BEACH IT' Virginia Beach oceanfront festival in June

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Country music fans, the artists coming to "BEACH IT!" a 3-day music festival scheduled June 23-25, has been announced.

Nashville artist and Sandbridge native, Alana Springsteen, was at the announcement on Wednesday to share which artists are coming.

'BEACH IT' Virginia Beach oceanfront festival in June LINE UP

The lineup is as follows:

Miranda Lambert

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Riley Green

Cole Swindell

Brothers Osborne

Kip Moore

Jo Dee Messina

Jameson Rodgers

Nate Smith

Hailey Whitters

Megan Moroney

Lily Rose

Alana Springsteen

Dee Jay Silber

Mackenzie Carpenter

Ashland Craft

Tyler Braden

Aaron Raitiere

Ben Burgess

Madeline Edwards

Pillbox Patti

George Birge

Erin Kinsey

Peytan Porter

Chayce Beckham

MORE WILL BE ANNOUNCED!

Last week, the Virginia Beach City Council approved a $1.5 million sponsorship agreement for the festival.

This is breaking news. The article will be updated as we learn more.