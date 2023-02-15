Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan & more coming to 'BEACH IT' Virginia Beach oceanfront festival in June

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Country music fans, the artists coming to "BEACH IT!" a 3-day music festival scheduled June 23-25, has been announced.
Nashville artist and Sandbridge native, Alana Springsteen, was at the announcement on Wednesday to share which artists are coming.
The lineup is as follows:
Miranda Lambert
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Riley Green
Cole Swindell
Brothers Osborne
Kip Moore
Jo Dee Messina
Jameson Rodgers
Nate Smith
Hailey Whitters
Megan Moroney
Lily Rose
Alana Springsteen
Dee Jay Silber
Mackenzie Carpenter
Ashland Craft
Tyler Braden
Aaron Raitiere
Ben Burgess
Madeline Edwards
Pillbox Patti
George Birge
Erin Kinsey
Peytan Porter
Chayce Beckham
MORE WILL BE ANNOUNCED!
Last week, the Virginia Beach City Council approved a $1.5 million sponsorship agreement for the festival.
This is breaking news. The article will be updated as we learn more.