VB council approves $1.5M sponsorship for 'BEACH IT' country music festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new, three-day music festival is one step closer to becoming a reality in Virginia Beach.

Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council approved a $1.5 million sponsorship agreement for the "BEACH IT" Musical Festival. The agenda item was submitted by the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Beach IT Musical Festival Agenda Item by WTKR on Scribd

Country Nation-Live Nation would put on the festival from June 23 to June 25 at the Oceanfront from 1st Street to 8th Street, according to a summary of sponsorship.

According to the sponsorship, the city would allow festival organizers to keep admission taxes on ticket sales. The arrangement also shows the city would not charge festival organizers for the use of beaches, the boardwalk, traffic control, law enforcement and fire department services.