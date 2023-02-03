New 3-day country music festival could be coming to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As excitement builds for the SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival to return to Virginia Beach in 2023, another concert opportunity could be on its way to Hampton Roads.

According to an item on Tuesday's Virginia Beach City Council meeting agenda, council members will discuss a potential $1.5 million sponsorship agreement for the "Beach IT" Musical Festival.

The item was submitted by the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Country Nation-Live Nation would put on the festival from June 23 to June 25 at the Oceanfront from 1st Street to 8th Street, according to a summary of sponsorship.

"It is their intent to bring together emerging artists, as well as award-winning and " A List" country music recording artists in the production of this two-stage, three-day celebration of live music in the City's south beach area," the agenda item reads. "If successful, Country Nation- Live Nation would like the City to be the home of " BEACH IT!" for 2023 and future year."

So far, there's no word on who will be performing or when tickets would go on sale.

According to the sponsorship proposal, the city would allow festival organizers to keep admission taxes on ticket sales.

"The Beach IT Music Festival presents a unique opportunity to provide positive social programming for visiting and local adults and elevate Virginia Beach as a major music festival destination," the item reads.

The proposed arrangement also shows the city would not charge festival organizers for the use of beaches, the boardwalk, traffic control, law enforcement and fire department services.

