'BEACH IT!' music festival organizers to release 'full lineup' on Feb. 15

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Organizers for "BEACH IT!", the new country music festival coming to Virginia Beach this summer are expected to announce more about the line-up next week.

A press release shows Live Nation, the company behind the three-day festival, will hold a news conference on Feb. 15 a.m. to release more details.

The festival is slated to take place from June 23 to June 25, according to the release.

Earlier this week, the Virginia Beach City Council approved a $1.5 million sponsorship agreement for the festival. According to the sponsorship, the city would allow festival organizers to keep admission taxes on ticket sales. The arrangement also shows the city would not charge festival organizers for the use of beaches, the boardwalk, traffic control, law enforcement and fire department services.

