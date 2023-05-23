Your chance to buy a Beach It! wristband is almost up

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The last day to buy a wristband for the new country music festival Beach It!, and have it shipped on time, is June 11.

The festival says you're able to buy a wristband until June 13 with an extra charge for expedited shipping.

Once you get your wristband, the festival suggests registering them to make attending the festival easier.

After registering your wristband, it links it to only you so no one else can use it to get in, you'll be able to sign up for cashless payment and gain access to future presale access.

If you want to purchase your Beach It! wristband, click here.