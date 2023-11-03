Biden heads to Maine to mourn with those impacted by mass shootings

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are headed to Lewiston, Maine, on Friday to mourn with a community in anguish after 18 people were killed in two mass shootings last week. In addition to those killed, 13 others were wounded in the Oct. 25 shootings at a local bowling alley and a bar.

The White House said the Bidens will meet with first responders, pay their respects to the victims, and grieve with a quiet community that's not often subjected to gun violence.

"Too many times the president and first lady have traveled to communities completely torn apart by gun violence,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said before the trip. "We can't accept it as normal."

SEE MORE: What we know about the victims of the Maine mass shootings

It's a trip that resembles several others President Biden has made over the past year. The president has also visited communities in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Monterey Park, California — all impacted by senseless mass shootings. He has repeatedly said he's determined to combat gun violence in America and continues to push for a ban on so-called assault weapons.

"Americans should not have to live like this," President Biden said in a statement last week. "I once again call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep the American people safe. Until that day comes, I will continue to do everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic. The Lewiston community — and all Americans — deserve nothing less."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com