Bills' Damien Harris released from hospital, will 'be fine'

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris has been released from a hospital in New York after a frightening injury on the field during Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Harris was released from a Buffalo-area hospital and was expected "to be fine," according to a source who reported the update to ESPN.

The Buffalo News confirmed Harris was fully discharged from the hospital.

The Bills beat the New York Giants 14-9 during the game. Harris was taken off the field after being injured on a 1-yard run, and was transported to a hospital in an ambulance with an injuring to his neck.

Harris lay on the turf for several minutes after being tacked by linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Medical staff later determined his injury to include a neck sprain, and local reports said he had movement in his arms and legs. Harris gave a thumbs up with his left hand as he was put into an ambulance.

During that moment, the entire Bills sideline approached him and medical personnel, along with team trainers, to surround him for support.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Harris now has "full movement."

"So, I am very thankful to God for that," McDermott said.

