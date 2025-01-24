Jumpstart: Leadership Edition Airing on WGNT27

Join us on WGNT, January 30th at 8PM, for the airing of a transformative seminar featuring business expert Owen Van Syckle. In this recorded session, Owen will share his proven strategies for turning ordinary business planning into dynamic, results-driven sessions. Having seen firsthand how typical end-of-year meetings often lack energy and fail to inspire, Owen now helps teams create clear, aligned, and purposeful plans that drive long-term success.

In this first installment of our Jumpstart Series: Leadership, The Precision of Purposeful Preparation, Owen will guide business owners and regional leaders through the key steps to strategically align goals for the year ahead. You’ll learn how to turn big ideas into actionable strategies, prepare with clarity and confidence, and set your business up for sustainable growth in 2025.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and tools to elevate your business planning. Tune in at 8PM January 30th on WGNT and discover how to prepare with precision and purpose for a successful year!

Visit Van Syckle Group to learn more.