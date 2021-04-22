Traffic Alert: maintenance activities closing W/B Midtown Tunnel Sunday Night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – It's time for routine maintenance at the Midtown!

Sunday night the westbound side of US 58/Midtown Tunnel will be fully shut down for routine maintenance.

What does the maintenance work entail? Crews will be working on the tunnel’s jet fans, inspecting fire-life safety systems and there will be other various system maintenance activities. The maintenance work and inspections are to make sure driving through the tunnel system is safe.

The closure is scheduled for 9 p.m. Sunday, April 24th to 4 a.m. Monday, April 25th and only the westbound tunnel.

The best alternate is 264/Downtown Tunnel westbound.