Virginia State Police seek assistance in identifying suspect connected to overnight interstate shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia State Police are looking for a possible suspect involved in an overnight interstate shooting that happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 264 in the vicinity of Military Highway around 11:56 p.m. Monday.

A witness reported the shooting and said that a blue Nissan sedan and a white Dodge utility truck were speeding. According to a news release, the witness stated that once the vehicles passed by, the drivers began traveling side by side and a single gunshot was fired from the Nissan.

Upon arrival, troopers found a 2019 Dodge Ram had run off the road, stopping on the left shoulder of the Interstate. The 63-year-old male driver suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Any witnesses driving in the area of Interstate 264, eastbound, in the vicinity of Military Highway, or anyone who may have possible information about this shooting are urged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or questions@vsp.viriginia.gov.