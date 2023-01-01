Brooke Manning is a Chesapeake native who joined the WTKR team In November 2022. Her favorite parts of being an editor/photojournalist are connecting with her community, and capturing the beauty of Hampton Roads.

Brooke graduated from James Madison University with a bachelors degree in Media Arts and Design with a Concentration in Digital Video and Cinema and a minor in Communication Studies. With her education she hopes to continue to turn her passion of creating into a career.

In her spare time, Brooke enjoys listening to Taylor Swift and taking too many photos of her cat.