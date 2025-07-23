Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hershey plans to raise its prices as the cost of cocoa increases

However, the company says 75% of its products are available for under $4, and they will continue working to keep it that way.
Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com
Your sweet tooth might turn sour. The Hershey Company confirmed to multiple outlets that it will increase its candy prices due to rising cocoa costs.

A company spokesperson reportedly told CNN that the increase will be a percentage in the lower double-digit range.

Hershey says 75% of its products are available for under $4, and they will continue working to keep it that way.

CNN reported that cocoa futures went up 178% in 2024 after a 61% increase in 2023, citing data from FactSet.

The increase is attributed to poor harvest weather in Ghana and the Ivory Coast, which account for almost 60% of the world’s cocoa production.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

