HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Meteorologist Myles Henderson joins Chandler for a special edition of Case by Case with attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman! The cases this time: The Case of the Trespassing Hunters, The Case of the Newly Constructed Homes, and The Case of the Caustic Swimming Pool.

Presented by

Kalfus & Nachman

Visit kalfusnachman.com if you think you have a case!