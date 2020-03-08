Check worth over $41,000 presented to police foundation for Officer Katie Thyne's daughter

NORFOLK, Va. -- Support for fallen Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne and her family shows now signs of waning and it was displayed Saturday afternoon.

Members of the Newport News Police Foundation received a check of over $41,000 for Thyne's two-year-old daughter Raegan. That money came from the sale of t-shirts sold by an organization called Honor A Hero Project.

The check was presented during intermission at the Guns And Hoses hockey between between The Norfolk Police Department and Norfolk Fire Department.

The dedication is something the Foundation said Katie would be humbled by.

"She'd have a big smile on her face because that's what she always did and she'd also say probably, 'you guys didn't have to do that," Amanda Wroten, the foundation's executive director, said. "Knowing how much community and family meant to her, I think she'd have a tear in her eye and be kind of choked up."

Police Chief Steve Drew was also present. He is a member of the foundation.

"To recieve a dollar amount like that, that we can put into a fund for Raegan, Katie's daughter," Drew said, "I think this area, Hampton Roads and Tidewater, we get it, and it's just so fortunate to work in an organization that has support like that from our communities."

The foundation said donations are still being accepted for Raegan's trust fund. Click here if you would like to donate and for more information.

