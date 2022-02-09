Chesapeake crossing guard surprised at school for winning Crossing Guard of the Year award

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - As part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School Program Chesapeake's own Angelique Watterson has been named Crossing Guard of the Year.

According to a press release from Chesapeake Public Schools, “Angelique Watterson does an outstanding job of keeping the children and parents of Butts Road Primary safe every morning and afternoon as they cross a very busy intersection.”

Watterson works as a Crossing Guard at Butt Roads Primary in Chesapeake. She will be celebrated there with a parade, gifts, and cake early Wednesday morning.

The press release also stated that “Butts Road Primary has over 100 drop-offs and many families walking to and from school, and Officer Angelique works tirelessly to keep operations running smoothly. The Butts Road Primary community would be lost without Officer Angelique.”

Watterson was one of six in the commonwealth chosen to receive this title.

