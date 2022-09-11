Chesapeake mom holds gun violence awareness event after losing son a year ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va.— A Chesapeake mother's worst nightmare became a reality. A year ago, on September 8th she lost her son to gun violence. Saturday, she held a gun violence awareness event to carry on his legacy.

"I feel like all the blood drained out of me you know. He had such a bright future" said Rebecca Gatewood, lost her son to gun violence.

It's been a year since Gatewood lost her son to gun violence. But the pain is still fresh.

"I still cry everyday. Whether it's one tear drop, whether I look into on of my other kids eyes and I can see Maurice" said Gatewood.

Maurice Wilson, better known as Reese was found dead in Chesapeake on Pacels way on September 8, 2021. His mom tells me Reese was only 18 when his life was instantly cut short.

"He had a bright future in front of him. But I do believe that he did have a purpose, and his purpose was to change lives and that's still going to happen through me" said Gatewood.

Gatewood chose to organize an event called "Rise up for Reese- Together we can stop gun violence."

Family, friends, police, and community activists all gathered to remember Reese while also raising awareness and educating people of the impact of gun violence.

"When people make this temporary choice it leaves a permanent consequence. They're not thinking of the effects outside of that one situation" said Gatewood.

Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones revisited right down the street from the event is where Maurice was shot and killed. Neighbors and family tell me a year later his death is still rocking the community.

"I've prayed every day for 367 days now since my son passed. I just want to know why, what happened. What happened in that instant that you felt like you had no other option to pull the trigger" said Gatewood.

And 367 days later the investigation remains unsolved.

"You can see he's looking up to the sky and just keeping his head raised, and that's what I'm going to keep doing" said Gatewood.

Next year a non-profit organization will be launched called "Rise for Reese." His mom tells News 3 the non-profit will help give back to the community, a passion that her son loved, and work together to combat gun violence in Hampton roads.

