When the people of Hampton Roads and Northeast, NC face tragedy, we join forces to help. Please consider a donation to support the victims of shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart. Healing begins today, and it starts with all of us.

This campaign is a WTKR initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the victims and their families in the Chesapeake Walmart Shooting and are tax deductible.