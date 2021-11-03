Children ages 5-11 can roll up their sleeve for Pfizer Vaccine

HAMPTON, Va.— Children ages 5-11 can now roll up their sleeves to get protection against COVID 19. The Pfizer shots are now available for that age group. Some health providers plan to begin vaccinations as early as Wednesday. However, some parents are hesitant right now of the rollout.

The shots are available, some will even be administered at the CVS at 2315 W. Mercury BLVD. The question is how many parents will line up for the vaccination?

The CDC and FDA gave the final nod for Pfizer vaccinations. Health officials said this is a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illnesses, deaths, hospitalizations with no protection for children.

Phylishia Joseph, Parent said "I'm just going to be honest it's literally just like a fear thing because this is new to the entire world."

Joseph said she's not against her child getting vaccinated but as of now, she would like to wait and give it some time before she is fully ready to do so.

" i just want to see some stats and what are the effects the kids are having, what symptoms. I just want to be a little more prepared than to be the first one in line on Sunday and say ok I'm going to get my child this vaccine" said Joseph.

According to Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia's Vaccine Leader said they won't see significant side effects as you might see in adults and it's safe to take.

"In total 377,000 doses that has already have started to be delivered starting around November 1st and will be delivered in Virginia" said Avula.

Over 55 Virginia CVS locations will have the vaccine for children, however as vaccine allocations increase additional CVS pharmacies will be added.

"Your best option is to wait until the data system pops up on vaccination.va.gov to make an appointment and then there will be some variability on walk-in availability," said Avula.

Starting tomorrow the Virginia Department of Health Community Vaccination Clinic will be administering Pfizer vaccination in Newport News for children ages 5-11 located at 13785 Warwick Boulevard. More locations will be added in the next few days as supplies are received.

