What are the current COVID-19 vaccine side effects? What should I do if I get these side effects?

Because COVID-19 vaccines are so new, information on long term side-effects is still being collected and studied.

However, while we do not yet know all of the side effects of COVID19 vaccination, some people in the trials have had arm pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache or other body aches and some had a fever for a few days. These expected side effects are more common in younger people than older people and more common after the 2nd vaccine dose than after the first dose.

These short term discomforts are the effects of your body developing immunity, and are normal. These discomforts do not mean that the vaccine has given you COVID-19.

Contact your doctor or healthcare provider: