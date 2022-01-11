COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites in Chesapeake this week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics this week, starting Tuesday January 11.

These clinics come as cases continue to rise in Virginia after the holidays and tests are particularly hard to find locally. The vaccine clinic is also available, encouraging people who have not yet gotten it to do so or those who need a booster to get theirs.

The Chesapeake Health Department is offering a COVID-19 testing only clinic Wednesday, January 12 from 1-6 p.m., and Friday January 14 from 9-2 p.m.

The department is also offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 11 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and this clinic will happen every Tuesday unless otherwise noted.

All of these clinics happen at the Dominion Commons, 648 Grassfield Parkway, Suite 9.

These clinics also come after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency during a press conference on Monday. The state of emergency is to help ease hospitals and staffing as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. It relaxes some regulations, allowing them to address concerns over the number of beds they have and staffing shortages.

Click here for more COVID-19 coverage