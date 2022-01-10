Gov. Northam to update Virginians on COVID response

NORFOLK, Va. - Entering his final week in office, Gov. Ralph Northam will provide an update on Virginia's COVID response during a press conference set to begin at 1 pm Monday.

Northam has held these briefings during the course of the pandemic, but has not held one recently.

His briefing comes as Virginia continues to see a surge of COVID cases, which follows national trends.

The latest prediction modeling from the University of Virginia estimates the Omicron variant now makes up 94-percent of new cases in Virginia, overtaking the Delta variant.

Models predict cases will continue to rise for several weeks before a decline.

Northam will leave office on Saturday, when Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn-in. Youngkin has vowed to take a different strategy to combating the pandemic, saying he will rescind mask and vaccine mandates.

News 3 will be airing Northam's press conference on-air and online.

