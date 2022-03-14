Do you need a fourth shot? Pfizer CEO says yes

Less than 450 people are hospitalized in our state with COVID-19 according to the Virgnia Health and Hospital Association, a far cry from nearly 4,000 during the peak in January.

"When omicron came through it came in quickly like wildfire," said Dr. Ryan Light with Greenbrier Family Medicine in Chesapeake.

Now cases in Virginia and across the nation trending way down, this as your immunity may also be waning.

"As time goes on your body had produced these antibodies, but they go away overtime, you have less to fight off a viral infection ," said Light.

So could this mean a 4th shot?

"It is necessary for a 4th booster," said Dr. Albert Boula, CEO of Pfizer, sunday on CBS Face the Nation. "We are working very diligently right now, it is to make not only a vaccine that will protect against all variants, including omega, but also something that can protect for at least a year."

Bourla stating that to help fend off another wave or the new variant "Delta-Cron seen in Europe, a fourth shot is needed.

If you are immuno-compromised and you have had three shots, you can already get a fourth dose according to the CDC.

"Those people are on immuno logic drugs, may be older with cancer or have obesity, those at risk need to think about this," said Light.

The vaccine does lessen the chance at hospitalizations and deaths. Dr. Albert Bourla says they will soon submit a new vaccine to the FDA in hopes for approval by May.

