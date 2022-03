CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Mount at Chesapeake is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health for a free vaccination clinic.

Vaccine recipients will receive a $25 gas voucher.

The clinic will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Signet Family Life Center (884 Bells Mill Road Chesapeake, VA 23322) in Chesapeake.

Flu shots will be available alongside COVID vaccines and boosters.