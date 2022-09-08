New COVID-19 booster officially being distributed in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The newest COVID-19 booster shot is officially being distributed in Hampton Roads by Riverside Medical Group.

On Wednesday, the Peninsula health organization received 7,200 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer booster vaccines, with plans to being full distribution on Monday.

"Based on the authorization of the bivalent COVID booster last week by the CDC, Riverside had worked with the Department of Health to have vaccines available for prepositioning," said Dr. Cindy Williams, the vice president of pharmacy for Riverside Medical Group.

Riverside has already given several doses of the vaccine to The Prescription Shoppe in Williamsburg and says 300 appointments are already booked between Thursday and Monday.

But the major vaccine roll-out will being Monday and continue through flu season, as Riverside says they have plans to receive thousands of more doses around September 19.

The organization is offering appointments and suggests anyone who is at risk or living in senior communities get boosted sooner than later.

But Dr. Williams says people who are not high risk don't have to rush to get boosted. In fact, due to the shortage of healthcare staff, she recommends getting boosted when Riverside begins its flu clinics on September 28.

"Starting end of September, early November, many of the clinics will be drive-thru," explained Dr. Williams. "So people with mobility issues can some out and get their booster and flu vaccine in the comfort of their car."

Dr. Williams says patients can receive both their covid and flu shots simultaneously.

"People can get the COVID and the flu vaccine at the same time, it's recommended that you get one in each arm," explained Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams says this booster shot is a bivalent vaccine, meaning it mixes the original vaccine with components specifically meant to fight the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

Moderna's booster is offered to adults only, while Pfizer's booster can be taken by anyone 12 and up.

Dr. Williams says the symptoms of this booster are similar to previous shots, such as headache and fatigue. She recommends getting your booster and flu shot about a week before any major travel plans.

To make an appointment to get boosted at Riverside Medical Group, click here.