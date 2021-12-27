Line wraps around Military Circle Mall as people test for COVID-19 post holidays

NORFOLK, Va. - Hundreds of people stood in line outside Military Circle Mall hoping to get a negative COVID-19 test before the New Year.

"I've never seen it like this," said Linda Watson-Glemun. "I've been here for all my vaccines, it went like clockwork, but I came today, and it was all the way around the building."

Watson-Glemun, along with many others getting tested today, say they came to Military Circle Mall after discovering CVS and Walgreens were sold out of rapid COVID-19 at home tests.

Joined by Watson-Glemun was the Border family, made up of Carson Clara and Sade Border, who said they've had COVID-19 symptoms since Thursday.

They said they've tried several CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid but all were sold out of rapid tests.

They then tried to make an appointment for a PCR test, but no appointments were available for them until at least January 3.

So while Military Circle wasn't their first choice, the family says it's worth it to go into the new year with a sense of relief.

"We've been online, we did everything, and we can't find no home tests," said Carson Border. "Even my oldest daughter, she works for Walgreens, she tried to get us inside connection and that didn't even work. So we said, 'ok let's go and get tested.'"

Across the water in Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Department of Public Health also saw long lines outside of their testing clinic hosting at Fourth Baptist Church.

This comes as the Portsmouth Public Library says they ran out of take-home test kits on Dec. 22, after seeing an uptick before the holidays.

Lisa, a Portsmouth resident getting tested at Fourth Baptist Church today, says she doesn't mind waiting in line to ensure she can resume her daily activities without putting others at risk.

"I have to put my family and those that I work around first," she said. "With holiday shopping, you don't know who is standing in front of you or behind you who may not be vaccinated or be vaccinated and still have it."

These long lines come as COVID-19 cases have surged throughout the holidays and area medical professionals are seeing a record number of patients requesting tests.

"We currently have a good supply of COVID tests but we are seeing a record number of requests at this time," said Gina Gremminger with Bayview Physicians Group.

Bayview Physicians Group is just one of the few medical facilities that are offering PCR COVID-19 tests.

The group recommends making an appointment online to receive a PCR test.

Celebrate Healthcare is offering free COVID-19 testing at Boo Williams Sports Complex in Hampton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on News Years Eve. Walk-ins are welcome.

To find other COVID-19 testing sites near you, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 Testing Site tracker.

Click here to view our COVID-19 vaccination guide