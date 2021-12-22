Military Circle Mall vaccination center announces holiday schedule, new hours after New Year's

NORFOLK, Va. - Military Circle Mall's Community Vaccination Center (CVC) has announced a new holiday schedule and new hours after New Year's.

The CVC is located at the former Macy's at Military Circle, located at 880 N. Military Highway.

The center will be closed for the holidays starting Thursday, December 23, through December 27 and from December 31 to January 2.

On December 28 and 29, the center will be open during the regular hours of 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On December 30, the center will only be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting on Jan. 4, the CVC will begin operating with new hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Testing at the vaccination center will continue to be on Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m.

“This was first started at the Norfolk CVC and has been a success at the other CVC’s across the state,” said Virginia Department of Health Public Information Officer Larry Hill.

All COVID-19 vaccinations, pediatric and adult, will continue to be offered at the mall. The vaccine remains free and open to those working or living in other jurisdictions including those traveling from other states.

Appointments for vaccination are strongly encouraged to avoid extended wait times, but walk-ins are welcome. Those with an appointment should arrive no more than 20 minutes early. If a participant has received a vaccine shot previously, one must bring their vaccination card or QR code.

Children must have an adult with them to receive vaccine.

To make an appointment, visit Norfolk/VAB and input "23502" into the zip code search bar to schedule an appointment at the MCM vaccination center, or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

The Norfolk COVID-19 hotline (757) 683-2745 can also assist with general questions or scheduling appointments.

