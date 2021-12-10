VDH prepared to administer COVID-19 boosters to teens ages 16-17 after CDC recommends vaccine expansion

The CDC is expanding COVID-19 boosters, opening a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine to people as young as age 16.

That announcement came on Thursday and now the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has given the go-ahead for administration of those booster doses in the Commonwealth.

The Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on August 23 and it is approved for people 16 and older.

On November 19, the CDC recommended that all people 18 and older who received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccine get a booster dose at least six months after they complete their two-dose primary series. The CDC also recommends anyone 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine receive a booster dose two months after they complete their single-dose primary series.

Boosters are available at a number of venues throughout Virginia including pharmacies, physicians’ offices, Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs), mobile clinics, and other sites as set up by local health districts throughout the state.

“This is great news for the Commonwealth’s efforts to vaccinate as much of the state’s eligible population against COVID-19 as possible,” said State Vaccination Liaison Danny TK Avula, M.D., M.P.H. “Expanding the ranks of those eligible for a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose in particular adds another 79,508 people to the eligible population which, in turn, will add to the strength of the line of defense we have against the spread of COVID-19.”

Click here to view our COVID-19 vaccination guide