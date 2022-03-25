Watch
Norfolk pharmacist voices concern over end of COVID-19 vaccine coverage for uninsured

Antoinette DelBel
Posted at 1:02 PM, Mar 25, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Those who are uninsured could soon have to pay out of pocket to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a federal program runs low on funds, providers, including pharmacists, primary care physicians and hospitals, will no longer be reimbursed to administer the vaccine and tests. That means the vaccine won’t be free anymore for people who don’t have insurance.

On April 5, the Uninsured Program will stop accepting vaccination claims. It has already stopped accepting claims for COVID-19 testing and treatment for uninsured people due to a lack of sufficient funds.

Providers, however, taking part in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program are required to offer the vaccine even if a person does not have insurance.

