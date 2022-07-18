VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at Kingdom Cathedral.

All vaccines will be available at the clinic including boosters.

To receive the vaccine people between the ages of 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If you are over the age of 50 and received an initial booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least four months ago the second booster is recommended.

If you have received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago you are eligible for a second booster dose using an Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as well.

A consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended by the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health to decide whether or not to receive a second booster.

Appointments for Saturday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.