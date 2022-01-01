Gabriel Thomas

Gabriel Thomas joined the News 3 team in July 2022 with a goal to lead, inspire and uplift the community one story at a time.

She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University Cum Laude with a B.S in Mass communications and a concentration in broadcast journalism along with certificates in media and sales from the Virginia Association of Broadcasters. Outside the classroom, Gabriel participated in numerous internships like WTVR CBS6 and Virginia State Capitol just to name a few. With this experience, she has sharpened her writing, editing, and reporting skills. Inside the classroom, Gabriel served as a reporter, producer, and anchor for VCU’s hit show at the Robertson School, VCU Insight.

The Baltimore native has a passion for storytelling and uses her writing to impact everyone she crosses paths with. Gabriel is invested in our community's growth and takes pride in meeting the needs of the community.

Some of her favorite topics to cover are stories involving education and acts of service. While these may be her favorite, she is dedicated to learning and growing to cover a variety of stories.

In her spare time, she enjoys doing community service, spending time with her loved ones, traveling and cheering on the Baltimore Ravens.

Gabriel has been dedicated to being a journalist since the very beginning. She enjoys meeting and networking with new faces with hopes to leave an impact on the world. Gabriel is looking forward to telling your stories and changing our community for the better.

Got news? Send her an email: Gabriel.Thomas@wtkr.com

