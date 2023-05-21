Hampton-Newport News Community Board hosts free mental health expo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Hampton-Newport News Community Service Board hosted its first free mental health expo to encourage the community to use the resources around them.

Community members joined together to advocate for mental health for all ages.

The event included guest speakers, vendors, and food trucks.

There were even mental health-based activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Anton Green, the coordinator for the board says it is okay not to be okay.

"There are resources to help, your mental health is equally as important as your physical health, so if you can start improving your mental health or find ways to cope with stress then your physical health can get in shape afterward," said Green.

Although this is the community service board's first year hosting the mental health expo, they plan to host the event for many years to come.