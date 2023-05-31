Emergency management officials encourage Virginians to prepare early for hurricane season

NORFOLK, Va— Hurricane starts June 1, and the Virginia Information Technologies Agency and Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) are encouraging you to prepare early for the kickoff.

Patrick Cox, a team lead at VDEM has been working with the organization since 2009. He says after witnessing many disasters, preparation is just as important as the aftermath.

"Today is the hardest day of the year for me. Not the day that the hurricane hits," said Cox.

VDEM said setting up a digital preparation kit for your electronics will also help your devices during a hurricane.

According to VDEM to prepare your electronic devices for a hurricane you should:

Back up your cell phone

Scan important documents

Charge your devices

Keep a portable charger handy

Cox also mentioned that if your family is instructed to evacuate, trust the VDEM staff.

"If we're advising you to evacuate, please do so. Please take our word for it that there's a necessary reason that you're being asked to evacuate. We don't take these decisions lightly." said Cox.

At a recent emergency preparedness event, Governor Glenn Youngkin said the Commonwealth has a basic theme.

"Run from water, hide from the wind, this is something we want to make sure is broadly communicated across the Commonwealth," said Youngkin.

Youngkin told News 3 that along with preparing for the hurricane, you should double-check your insurance plan and familiarize yourself with the resources around you.

"Become very familiar with your evacuation zones," Youngkin said. "Do not find yourself in a time when you need to execute, at an evacuation, and you don't know where to go."

Cox wants all Virginians to know that they are not alone.

"When any disaster comes it affects every one of us residents as it affects us as members of public safety," said Cox.

If you need assistance finding your evacuation zone or preparing for hurricane season, click here.

