Newport News police help residents catch catalytic converter thieves

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. —The Newport News Police Department, Virginia State Police's Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT), and the National Insurance Crime Bureau joined forces to help residents catch catalytic converter thieves.

Community members were able to drive their cars up to local mechanics to get their catalytic converters spray painted a specific color.

The different colors allow police to separate stolen converters by city.

Police tell News 3 that if your car is higher off the ground it makes it easier for thieves to get underneath your car and steal your catalytic converter.

On the other hand, if your car is lower to the ground it makes it harder for thieves to get underneath your car.

Residents also had the opportunity to get their VIN number engraved on their catalytic converter and marked on each window.

Antiknea Love, a detective with Newport News police, says that catalytic converters contain different types of metal that are worth thousands of dollars.

"The offenders usually roll right under the vehicle, and they are cutting the catalytic converter off with a saw blade something very quickly that takes a couple of minutes. That theft is associated with high-cost metals, the metals inside the catalytic converter are what's being used," said Love.

Officers also mentioned that the police department does not only serve Newport News residents. They are willing to help anyone in Hampton Roads.

