Up Center celebrates 140 years of serving Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — The Up Center in Norfolk is celebrating 140 years of serving the Hampton Roads community.

The Up Center is a local nonprofit organization that focuses on mental health services, family services, and foster care assistance.

Rosalyn Hopkins, an employee at The Up Center has been helping mend families for 17 years.

"This is my way of giving back to my community I am a resident of right here in Norfolk and to be able to do something that directly addresses families make me feel like a stronger part of a healthy growing community," said Hopkins.

As a previous educator Hopkins saw the need firsthand and immediately knew serving for the Up Center would make a difference.

" I didn't just see when a child came into my classroom, but I was able to go into the homes and hear what the parent's needs are," said Hopkins.

Hopkins mentioned that because of the Up Centers dedicated service, she can change lives.

" We are able to be family-focused, client-focused were able to listen to the voices of the families that serve in the various communities and provide resources," said Hopkins.

Tina Gills, president and CEO of the Up Center says, that the organization couldn't have made it this far without committed employees.

"They are professional highly skilled highly trained individuals and they do their work with compassion and tremendous trauma responsiveness," said Gills.

Although the pandemic brought some bumps in the road the organization persevered.

"Making sure we had the right team on board, and we were able to respond to the community even though we were not able to come in person," said Gills.

Hopkins mentioned that working at the Up Center has been nothing short of amazing.

" I love working here at the Up Center I've had the opportunity to meet some amazing people," said Hopkins.

The CEO of The Up Center tells News 3 that the organization will continue to serve and is looking forward to many more years to come.

To learn more about The Up Center and its efforts to help families in Hampton Roads, click here.

