Newport News mom & daughter create jewelry business to help with Alzheimer's

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia can be difficult and take time to adjust, which is why a mom and her daughter have created a business to help with memory loss.

Linda Faussett serves as a caregiver for her 92-year-old mother, Thelma Matthews Faussetts, in Newport News.

After her mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer's over 10 years ago, Linda tried to help her bring her memory back by starting an art business, 'God Glorified Creations'.

"I found out about diamond art, and I ordered a kit and that's how she started. Now we're addicted to it and she loves to do it," said Linda.

Faussett says that creating diamond art has helped her mom remember her colors and the placement of the Jewels.

Some of her mom's favorite color jewels to place on her canvas are silver, yellow, red, and purple.

Linda also explained that after many years of forgetting things, she's grateful she can remember how to pray.

"It makes me feel wonderful because I trust God for everything, and I pray for myself and my family."

She even does word searches to help her remember letters and numbers.

"I can remember things that I didn't used to much better. That's why I do the diamond art, word search, and crochet. It keeps my mind going," said Thelma.

Robin Gordan, an ambassador of the Alzheimer's Association, mentioned the best way to help someone suffering from Alzheimer's is to create a routine.

"It's so important in the beginning stages of Alzheimer's to find hobbies, crafts that that individual can relate to," said Gordan.

Linda says that although the journey was tough, seeing her mom's growth is rewarding.

"I go over it and make sure she didn't miss anything give it back to her and instead of me correcting it she corrects it," said Linda.

The pair participates in festivals and fairs to bring awareness to Alzheimer's and sells their art across Hampton Roads

To learn more about the Alzheimer's Association and its efforts to help the Alzheimer's community, click here.