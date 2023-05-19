Finding the perfect nursing home: why it's important to do your research

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Finding the perfect nursing home for your loved one can be challenging.

That's why The Terrace at Beth Sholom Village, a nursing home in Virginia Beach, is sharing resources to help families search for a safe facility for their loved ones.

Robin Gordan, a nurse director at The Terrace has been serving for 15 years. She said since the pandemic hit many, facilities have experienced staffing issues.

"You want to look around you want to make sure there is plenty of staff, enough staff that is there to care for the residents," said Gordan.

Gordan tells News 3 that every patient, no matter the state has rights and they should be visible in the nursing home for families to see.

"They should be listed, and they are required to be listed in every facility for all to see because each resident has rights," said Gordan.

Before you choose a nursing home for your loved one Gordan said to make sure you inspect the nursing home thoroughly, checking for things like bed bugs and mold.

"You can visit the facility, look around to make sure it's clean, Gordon said. "You can also go to medicare.com and which gives a 5-star rating based on different aspects of each facility."

Tammie Dorsett-Woolard, a CNA and medication tech at the Terrace, says she loves her job, but one of her favorite parts is seeing a special resident on the third floor.

"I think me and Ms. Roberta will become very good friends, and I think if I wasn't here she would be asking 'Where am I?' said Woolard.

Mrs. Roberta and Woolard met two months ago. ever since then, the two have been inseparable.

"I assist her with everything she needs, and she appreciates me checking on her even if I'm not on her floor," said Woolard.

Mrs. Roberta says it's something about Woolard's aura that makes her feel comfortable.

"Sometimes I get really anxious over different things and she knows how to calm me down just by talking," said Roberta.

Roberta said Woolard is one of the most dedicated caregivers she's met.

"Tammie is an excellent person, friend, worker I mean she does lots of stuff for not only me but other people," said Roberta.

Gordan says Tammie and Roberta's bond is a sight to see.

"When the residents and the staff have a close bond, and they interact on a daily basis. It makes me smile," said Gordan

To find out if a nursing home in your area is in good standing or has complaints against them, click here.