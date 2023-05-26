Hampton recreation centers see lifeguard shortages this summer

HAMPTON, Va. — As you prepare for Memorial Day weekend you might want to keep an extra eye on your children.

According to American Lifeguard Association, there is a lifeguard shortage nationwide.

The Fort Monroe community center in Hampton is in desperate need of lifeguards.

Since the pandemic, most recreational centers are seeing a shortage that limits them from hosting classes and recreational swimming.

With only a handful of lifeguards on duty, aerobics classes and swim class hours have to be reduced.

Lifeguards play a huge part in ensuring that your swim experience is safe and fun.

Robert Manners, the aquatics manager for the city of Hampton, says the recreation center has only seen one application within the past 4 months.

"We are short on lifeguards at our facilities and were doing the best we can. We're hiring. Whenever somebody comes to us if they have a certification, we interview them, we test them out and if they qualify, we hire them," said Manners.

If you are interested in being a lifeguard the starting age is 15 at Fort Monroe and they are actively hiring.

To apply to be a lifeguard, click here.