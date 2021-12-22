Public COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in Hampton Roads and NE N.C.

Health departments across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina have organized clinics for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some are also offering COVID-19 testing ahead of the holidays. As of Dec. 22, 38 libraries across the Commonwealth are distributing at-home tests. Locally, that includes the Eastern Shore, Hampton, Portsmouth, Poquoson, Suffolk and Williamsburg Public Libraries. Click here for more on those test distributions.
Below is a list of the latest information on vaccine clinics in our area:
Virginia
Peninsula
The Virginia Department of Health has opened a state-run COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) at 13785 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News (in the former Sherwood Shopping Center).
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. (the last appointments are taken at 7:30 p.m.).
All doses of all three vaccines are available at the clinic, including boosters. Children ages 5 and up can also get their vaccine at the clinic. Walk-ins are accepted for all ages and vaccines. To avoid a possible wait, visit the Newport News CVC website by clicking here to schedule an appointment or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
Or click her for other locations
Southside
Military Circle Mall's Community Vaccination Center (CVC) has announced a new holiday schedule and new hours after New Year's.
Starting on Jan. 4, the CVC will begin operating with new hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Testing at the vaccination center will continue to be on Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m.
To make an appointment, visit Norfolk/VAB and input "23502" into the zip code search bar to schedule an appointment at the MCM vaccination center, or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).
You can also get COVID-19 testing at Military Circle Mall every Monday through December, 2 - 6 p.m.
This testing event at the Military Circle Mall is free to the public. No pre-registration is required. They are only conducting PCR testing at this location. No Rapid Testing will be done at this clinic. Testing is for those 3 years old and up. A parent or guardian must accompany all children under 18. Test results at this time are shared only with the person tested.
North Carolina
Elizabeth City State University
- Every Wednesday and Thursday from Noon - 8 p.m.
- Location: K.E. White Graduate Center, 1862 Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, NC
- Open to all community members. Walk-ins ONLY.
- ECSU will administer the Moderna vaccine.
- Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first served basis
The Dare County Department of Health offers COVID-19 Vaccine three days a week in three locations, by appointment only:
- Mondays - Manteo
- Wednesdays - Frisco
- Fridays - Nags Head
Please call 252.475.5008, email COVID19@darenc.com or fill out our Vaccine Appointment Request Form.
In Dare County, the following locations also provide COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only:
Beach Pharmacy
Avon
252.995.3811
Beach Pharmacy
Hatteras Village
252.986.2400
Bear Drugs
Kitty Hawk
252.261.7999
Island Pharmacy
Manteo
252.473.5801
Sunshine Family Pharmacy
Duck
252.715.0170
Walgreens
Kill Devil Hills
252.441.4849
Walgreens
Kitty Hawk
252.261.8900