Public COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in Hampton Roads and NE N.C.

Health departments across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina have organized clinics for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some are also offering COVID-19 testing ahead of the holidays. As of Dec. 22, 38 libraries across the Commonwealth are distributing at-home tests. Locally, that includes the Eastern Shore, Hampton, Portsmouth, Poquoson, Suffolk and Williamsburg Public Libraries. Click here for more on those test distributions.

Below is a list of the latest information on vaccine clinics in our area:

Virginia

Peninsula

The Virginia Department of Health has opened a state-run COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) at 13785 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News (in the former Sherwood Shopping Center).

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. (the last appointments are taken at 7:30 p.m.).

All doses of all three vaccines are available at the clinic, including boosters. Children ages 5 and up can also get their vaccine at the clinic. Walk-ins are accepted for all ages and vaccines. To avoid a possible wait, visit the Newport News CVC website by clicking here to schedule an appointment or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

Or click her for other locations

Southside

Military Circle Mall's Community Vaccination Center (CVC) has announced a new holiday schedule and new hours after New Year's.

Starting on Jan. 4, the CVC will begin operating with new hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Testing at the vaccination center will continue to be on Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit Norfolk/VAB and input "23502" into the zip code search bar to schedule an appointment at the MCM vaccination center, or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

You can also get COVID-19 testing at Military Circle Mall every Monday through December, 2 - 6 p.m.

This testing event at the Military Circle Mall is free to the public. No pre-registration is required. They are only conducting PCR testing at this location. No Rapid Testing will be done at this clinic. Testing is for those 3 years old and up. A parent or guardian must accompany all children under 18. Test results at this time are shared only with the person tested.

North Carolina

Elizabeth City State University

Every Wednesday and Thursday from Noon - 8 p.m.

Location: K.E. White Graduate Center, 1862 Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, NC

Open to all community members. Walk-ins ONLY.

ECSU will administer the Moderna vaccine.

Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first served basis

Dare County

The Dare County Department of Health offers COVID-19 Vaccine three days a week in three locations, by appointment only:

Mondays - Manteo

Wednesdays - Frisco

Fridays - Nags Head

Please call 252.475.5008, email COVID19@darenc.com or fill out our Vaccine Appointment Request Form.

In Dare County, the following locations also provide COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only:

Beach Pharmacy

Avon

252.995.3811

Beach Pharmacy

Hatteras Village

252.986.2400

Bear Drugs

Kitty Hawk

252.261.7999

Island Pharmacy

Manteo

252.473.5801

Sunshine Family Pharmacy

Duck

252.715.0170

Walgreens

Kill Devil Hills

252.441.4849

Walgreens

Kitty Hawk

252.261.8900

Click here to view our COVID-19 vaccination guide