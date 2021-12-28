Celebrate Healthcare hosting COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic at Nauticus museum

NORFOLK, Va. - A Tuesday event is helping people find COVID-19 rapid test and offering vaccines...at an unlikely place.

Celebrate Healthcare is hosting its latest museum clinic at Nauticus museum in Downtown Norfolk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate Healthcare

The organization is offering all three COVID-19 vaccines, the booster, flu shots and helping with signing up for the Healthcare Marketplace and Medicaid.

Visitors and their groups will then be offered free admission into the museum.

The museum will also serve as a COVID-19 rapid testing site during those hours. Rapid tests have been in high demand through the holidays with cases of the virus surging and the Omicron variant on the rise.

Celebrate Healthcare's clinic is free to all. No registration is required.