Tour Virginia Living Museum for free with COVID-19 vaccination shot

Virginia Living Museum
Posted at 4:00 PM, Dec 04, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Families will have the opportunity to tour the Virginia Living Museum for free this Sunday by receiving a vaccination shot or enrolling in a healthcare plan.

Celebrate Healthcare is hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics and health insurance marketplace enrollment events at local museums.

Participants must bring a friend or child ages 5 and up to get a dose of the vaccine or booster vaccination. Participants also have the option to enroll and renew in a health insurance marketplace or Medicaid plan and the entire family will receive free admission to tour the museum.

The vaccination clinic event will also have free face painting and arts and crafts for children to enjoy. Masks are required.

The event will take place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Virginia Living Museum. No appointment is required.

