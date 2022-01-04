FDA authorizes booster shot for kids 12-15, CDC expected to approve tomorrow

Millions of kids may soon be eligible for their COVID-19 booster shot, after the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's third dose for kids ages 11 to 15.

This comes as the Omicron variant is impacting kids more than previous strains.

According to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 cases among kids have been increasing, with 20% of all weekly reported cases coming from children.

But, among the 24 states reporting, just 0.1%-1.8% of all pediatric COVID-19 cases have resulted in hospitalization.

This decision by the FDA also includes kids ages 5 to 11 who are immunocompromised.

An extra dose will help kids like 12-year-old Abhishal Kochal feel safe around his classmates.

"It probably gives me more immunity from the virus," he says.

His mother, Sonal Diwakar, agrees.

"He has asthma and autoimmune disease called Alopecia and having a booster can prevent him getting another disease," she said. "I think we can protect lives, if you take the vaccine, not just our life but other people's life."

President Biden plans to meet with his COVID response team later today.

He plans to speak on rising cases, COVID, the importance of being vaccinated, and how the administration plans to help communities in need.

Building off his Winter Plan, @POTUS will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance, while also issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 18, 2021

Health officials are expecting COVID cases to continue increasing in the coming weeks.

