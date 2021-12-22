Watch
UVA mandates COVID booster shot for spring semester

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this Saturday May 16, 2020, file photo, a group of University of Virginia Graduates pose for a photo on the stairs of the Rotunda on graduation weekend at the school, in Charlottesville, Va. The school held a virtual graduation in light of COVID-19 restrictions. As Virginia colleges prepare to reopen in August, guided by a patchwork of plans, questions are arising from faculty, parents and students about whether universities, and the students themselves, can control the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Dec 22, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - The University of Virginia has announced students, faculty, and staff will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot for the spring semester.

"It is clear that the COVID-19 vaccines become less effective at preventing infections over time. In addition, we are concerned about the rise in cases in Virginia and around the globe, as well as the early indications that the new omicron variant is significantly more contagious than previous variants of the virus," the university said on its website.

The requirement follows a growing number of universities and businesses that are now mandating booster shots.

For example, New York's Metropolitan Opera is now requiring performers, staff, and audience to show they've received a booster shot in order to go to a show.

News 3 is checking in with colleges in Hampton Roads about whether they will begin mandating vaccines. Look for coverage beginning on News 3 at 4.

