UVA mandates COVID booster shot for spring semester

NORFOLK, Va. - The University of Virginia has announced students, faculty, and staff will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot for the spring semester.

"It is clear that the COVID-19 vaccines become less effective at preventing infections over time. In addition, we are concerned about the rise in cases in Virginia and around the globe, as well as the early indications that the new omicron variant is significantly more contagious than previous variants of the virus," the university said on its website.

The requirement follows a growing number of universities and businesses that are now mandating booster shots.

For example, New York's Metropolitan Opera is now requiring performers, staff, and audience to show they've received a booster shot in order to go to a show.

