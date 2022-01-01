Chip Brierre

Chip joined WTKR News 3 in March 2022 and his broadcasting career goes back to 2014.

He began his journey as a weekend sports anchor and reporter for WRIC, ABC 8, in Richmond, Va., his hometown! While there, he broke news on Head Coach Shaka Smart's sudden departure from VCU to the University of Texas Men's Basketball Program, provided exclusive coverage of VCU Baseball's only NCAA Super Regional appearance in Coral Gables, FL., and brought Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup Championship content back to the viewers! He also was recognized for his work with Virginia Associated Press Awards for Best Sports Anchor in 2015 and Outstanding Sports Operation in 2016.

After a brief stint freelancing for the Richmond Times-Dispatch as a sports writer, Chip ventured to Washington D.C. to join WJLA, ABC 7 News, as a sports anchor and multi-media journalist. There, he covered one of the greatest comeback seasons by a Major League Baseball team in 2019, the Washington Nationals winning the World Series in Houston in a Game 7; as well as the Washington Mystics WNBA title, and the Washington Commanders historic name change as a host of the franchise's online round table discussion show, "The Beat."

A proud University of Miami (FL) '14 graduate, when Chip isn't working hard to bring viewers engaging local content, you can find him on one of the many beautiful golf courses in Hampton Roads aiming to finally break 80 on the scorecard. He also has a loving wife Carley and an adorable Corgi boy named Bootsie. Chip also enjoys working out, reading, cooking, a good old fashioned, time with family and friends, plus television and movies.

Follow him on all social media platforms: @Chip_Brierre